“Send KL Rahul to open” - Former RCB pacer’s stunning advice for Delhi Capitals after SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron has suggested that the Delhi Capitals (DC) will only attain stability in batting if they promote KL Rahul to open the innings. The Axar Patel-led side stumbled against the new ball yet again after being reduced to 15-3 inside the powerplay against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5.

The top-order crisis has been an issue plaguing DC almost since the start of the tournament. The franchise initially set off with an opening combination of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis. However, they had to change their plans following Fraser-McGurk's poor form and du Plessis' injury.

DC then shifted to a combination of Abishek Porel and Karun Nair, with KL Rahul coming at No.3. The string of changes continued with du Plessis returning from injury. In the recent clash against SRH, Karun Nair was promoted to open, while Abishek Porel was slotted in at No.3.

Varun Aaron opined that the only feasible solution is to have KL Rahul back as an opener.

"If you want stability in this batting line-up, send KL Rahul to open. He is going to solve all your problems. If they are going to play around with the openers, might as well put in the most experienced opener as an opener. If you put in Karun, I don't think it is fair on him because they have really moved him up and down the order quite a lot," Aaron said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"If you are making radical changes a lot, put in the guys who are most suited to their role, and who have taken the pressure. We all know how much KL Rahul is moved up and down the order in other teams," he added.

KL Rahul was dismissed for just 10 runs off 14 deliveries against SRH. DC recovered from 29-5 to post 133-7 in the first innings, before rain had the final say.

KL Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 deliveries while opening the batting against CSK in IPL 2025

The wicket-keeper batter began his IPL career as a middle-order batter before transitioning to an opener from the 2018 season onwards. The bulk of his runs in the competition have come at the top of the order. He has scored 4260 runs as an opener in 100 innings, averaging 48.97 with a strike rate of 137.15.

In this season, KL Rahul opened the innings against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played a match-winning knock of 77 runs off 51 deliveries in the 25-run win at the Chepauk.

