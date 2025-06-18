"Sends the best gifts" - Yuzvendra Chahal sports t-shirt gifted by famous south star

Star Punjab Kings (PBKS) and India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently seen sporting a t-shirt gifted to him by a famous south star, Rana Daggubati.

Chahal posted a picture of himself wearing the t-shirt on his Instagram story. He can be seen in a black t-shirt with the line -

"Jo line Cross Kiya Woh Gaya, (Who cross the line will be gone)."

The line is from South star Rana Daggubati's drama series 'Rana Naidu', which is streaming on the popular platform Netflix. Chahal was wearing the t-shirt as the second season of the drama series had recently been released.

"Rana sends the best gifts. Back to watching Rana Naidu S2, tum sab bhi dekho (everyone watch it) @netflix_in @ranadaggubati," Chahal wrote on his story with the picture.

Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story -

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story - Source: Yuzvendra Chahal/IG

Chahal played for PBKS in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season. The wrist-spinner was acquired by the franchise for ₹18 crore during the mega auction before the start of the season.

Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent season as PBKS made it to the final

While Yuzvendra Chahal was not at his absolute best with the ball in the IPL 2025 season, he managed to have a decent tournament nonetheless. He struggled in the initial half but was among the wickets as the season progressed.

Chahal played 14 matches for PBKS in IPL 2025 and carried out an important role in their run to the final. He picked up 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 with an economy rate of 9.55.

PBKS made it to the final in IPL 2025 but failed to cross the line, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL overall with 221 scalps from 174 matches at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.96.

As far as international cricket is concerned, the going has been slightly tough for Yuzvendra Chahal in the recent past. He is no longer a regular member of the Indian team.

He last played an international match for India in August 2023 in a T20I against the West Indies. Chahal was a part of the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup but did not feature in a single game but the side won.

