"Shades of MS Dhoni" - Jos Buttler lauds Sam Curran's knock

For much of the 2020 IPL season, Sam Curran was the standout performer for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The Englishman was used in a variety of roles, wherein he was also promoted to bat at the top of the order.

On other occasions, Sam Curran was utilized as a finisher by MS Dhoni – a trait that came to the fore against India in the 3rd ODI at Pune. During that particular fixture, England stared down the barrel at 200/7, requiring another 130 runs to clinch victory.

Yet, Sam Curran buckled down and ensured that the visitors got to within touching distance of an improbable victory. Though England ultimately fell short by 7 runs, plenty praised Sam Curran’s knock, with some even quipping that he had handled the situation ala MS Dhoni.

Post the game, when asked about the same, England skipper Jos Buttler echoed similar sentiments, stating that MS Dhoni would be the ideal person for Sam Curran to chat about the game.

“I am sure Sam will want to talk to MS Dhoni about today’s innings. There were shades of how he (MS Dhoni) would have tried to take that down if he was in that position. He is a great person for Sam to go and have a conversation with. We all know what an amazing cricketer, finisher and player he is. Again, it’s a brilliant learning curve to share the dressing room with someone of MS Dhoni’s stature,” Jos Buttler responded to a question from Sportskeeda.

MS Dhoni's CSK will begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals

Speaking of the IPL, Sam Curran is due to join up with MS Dhoni and the rest of the CSK squad on Monday.

The three-time champions begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 10th April at the Wankhede Stadium, with both MS Dhoni and Sam Curran expected to play key roles for CSK.