"Shafali storm has hit WPL!" - Fans hail Shafali Verma for sensational 84 vs RCB in Match 2 of WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) had an incredible day with the bat as openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling attack in the second game of the WPL 2023 season on Sunday.

The duo added a massive 162 runs for the first wicket, with Verma leading the way with an incredible 84 off just 45 balls.

There was a lot of talk about her form for India of late and many wondered how she would shape up in the WPL. However, Verma showed just how good she is when in full flow.

Fans on Twitter hailed Shafali Verma for her sensational knock and also lauded her marathon partnership with Meg Lanning.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Heartbreak for Shafali Verma - missed out on what could've been the first century of the WPL. 84 in just 45 balls.



Take a bow, Shafali! Heartbreak for Shafali Verma - missed out on what could've been the first century of the WPL. 84 in just 45 balls.Take a bow, Shafali! https://t.co/bt5RHkDoQw

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of terrific knock from Shafali Verma, what a knock, What a player.



84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours & 4 sixes, the future. End of terrific knock from Shafali Verma, what a knock, What a player. 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours & 4 sixes, the future. https://t.co/T2YbttsJ75

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shafali storm has hit WPL!

Shafali storm has hit WPL!https://t.co/eZeAruxpky

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh End of a masterclass innings from Shafali Varma. She smashed 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours and 4 Sixes against RCB.



What a knock from Shafali Varma, Incredible. End of a masterclass innings from Shafali Varma. She smashed 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours and 4 Sixes against RCB.What a knock from Shafali Varma, Incredible. https://t.co/XJuerr6zNj

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shafali Verma looked more bothered in U19 World Cup than today. #WPL2023 Shafali Verma looked more bothered in U19 World Cup than today. #WPL2023

Vinayakk @vinayakkm I think Shafali has had enough running for one day. Lanning can only smile. I think Shafali has had enough running for one day. Lanning can only smile. 😂

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71 Where was this Shafali from such a long time? She is a different player when in full flow. Where was this Shafali from such a long time? She is a different player when in full flow.

Vineet B Vinayak @VineetVinayak07 It has been a long time since seeing Shafali play like this, DC senior and youngster opener combo always work well. It has been a long time since seeing Shafali play like this, DC senior and youngster opener combo always work well.

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat Shafali has been one of the explosive openers in the powerplay for a while but so good to see her do so well in the middle overs as well Shafali has been one of the explosive openers in the powerplay for a while but so good to see her do so well in the middle overs as well

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Now I'm seeing the same with the women's team



Shafali and Meg going all guns blazing



#WPL2023 I've seen RCB men's bowling getting clobbered in Mumbai many times over the yearsNow I'm seeing the same with the women's teamShafali and Meg going all guns blazing I've seen RCB men's bowling getting clobbered in Mumbai many times over the years Now I'm seeing the same with the women's team Shafali and Meg going all guns blazing#WPL2023

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



No teenager did it in the opening season of IPL.

#WPL2023 #DCvsRCB Shafali Verma becomes the FIRST ever teenager to score a fifty in the opening season of a franchise cricket tournament (men/women) in India.No teenager did it in the opening season of IPL. Shafali Verma becomes the FIRST ever teenager to score a fifty in the opening season of a franchise cricket tournament (men/women) in India.No teenager did it in the opening season of IPL.#WPL2023 #DCvsRCB

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning set up a fantastic platform for others to follow

Both Verma and Lanning started a bit cautiously in the powerplay, but once they got going, there was just no stopping either of them. Boundaries were hit at will as the duo dominated the RCB bowlers.

Although Heather Knight dismissed both Verma and Lanning in the same over, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp ensured that DC didn't lose any momentum. They posted a mammoth 223/2 in their 20 overs and have given RCB a mountain to climb.

At the time of writing, RCB have lost both their openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. They will need Ellyse Perry to bat for as long as possible and will also expect some help from other batters like Richa Ghosh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(C), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

