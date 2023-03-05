"Shafali storm has hit WPL!" - Fans hail Shafali Verma for sensational 84 vs RCB in Match 2 of WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) had an incredible day with the bat as openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling attack in the second game of the WPL 2023 season on Sunday.
The duo added a massive 162 runs for the first wicket, with Verma leading the way with an incredible 84 off just 45 balls.
There was a lot of talk about her form for India of late and many wondered how she would shape up in the WPL. However, Verma showed just how good she is when in full flow.
Fans on Twitter hailed Shafali Verma for her sensational knock and also lauded her marathon partnership with Meg Lanning.
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning set up a fantastic platform for others to follow
Both Verma and Lanning started a bit cautiously in the powerplay, but once they got going, there was just no stopping either of them. Boundaries were hit at will as the duo dominated the RCB bowlers.
Although Heather Knight dismissed both Verma and Lanning in the same over, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp ensured that DC didn't lose any momentum. They posted a mammoth 223/2 in their 20 overs and have given RCB a mountain to climb.
At the time of writing, RCB have lost both their openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. They will need Ellyse Perry to bat for as long as possible and will also expect some help from other batters like Richa Ghosh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(C), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
