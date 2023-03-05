Create

"Shafali storm has hit WPL!" - Fans hail Shafali Verma for sensational 84 vs RCB in Match 2 of WPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 05, 2023 18:05 IST
Shafali Verma proved why she is known as one of the cleanest strikers of the ball. (P.C.:Twitter)

Delhi Capitals (DC) had an incredible day with the bat as openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling attack in the second game of the WPL 2023 season on Sunday.

The duo added a massive 162 runs for the first wicket, with Verma leading the way with an incredible 84 off just 45 balls.

There was a lot of talk about her form for India of late and many wondered how she would shape up in the WPL. However, Verma showed just how good she is when in full flow.

Fans on Twitter hailed Shafali Verma for her sensational knock and also lauded her marathon partnership with Meg Lanning.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heartbreak for Shafali Verma - missed out on what could've been the first century of the WPL. 84 in just 45 balls.Take a bow, Shafali! https://t.co/bt5RHkDoQw
End of terrific knock from Shafali Verma, what a knock, What a player. 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours & 4 sixes, the future. https://t.co/T2YbttsJ75
Shafali storm has hit WPL!https://t.co/eZeAruxpky
Big hits were promised, Shafali Verma delivered 🙌#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #TATAWPL #RCBvDC https://t.co/U8X9PmtpG7
End of a masterclass innings from Shafali Varma. She smashed 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours and 4 Sixes against RCB.What a knock from Shafali Varma, Incredible. https://t.co/XJuerr6zNj
Shafali Verma looked more bothered in U19 World Cup than today. #WPL2023
I think Shafali has had enough running for one day. Lanning can only smile. 😂
Where was this Shafali from such a long time? She is a different player when in full flow.
It has been a long time since seeing Shafali play like this, DC senior and youngster opener combo always work well.
Shafali has been one of the explosive openers in the powerplay for a while but so good to see her do so well in the middle overs as well
I've seen RCB men's bowling getting clobbered in Mumbai many times over the years Now I'm seeing the same with the women's team Shafali and Meg going all guns blazing#WPL2023
Shafali Verma becomes the FIRST ever teenager to score a fifty in the opening season of a franchise cricket tournament (men/women) in India.No teenager did it in the opening season of IPL.#WPL2023 #DCvsRCB

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning set up a fantastic platform for others to follow

Both Verma and Lanning started a bit cautiously in the powerplay, but once they got going, there was just no stopping either of them. Boundaries were hit at will as the duo dominated the RCB bowlers.

Although Heather Knight dismissed both Verma and Lanning in the same over, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp ensured that DC didn't lose any momentum. They posted a mammoth 223/2 in their 20 overs and have given RCB a mountain to climb.

At the time of writing, RCB have lost both their openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. They will need Ellyse Perry to bat for as long as possible and will also expect some help from other batters like Richa Ghosh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(C), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

