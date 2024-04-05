"Shame on you Tuk Tuk Super Kings" - Top 10 funny memes after CSK reaches 165/5 in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH in Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a total of 165/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first innings of the 18th match of IPL 2024 on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the home team a good start by dismissing Rachin Ravindra cheaply for 12 (9).

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got a start but fell for 26 (21) in the 8th over, leaving his side at 54/2. Shivam Dube walked in at this juncture and injected much-needed momentum into the innings after a sedate start.

Dube smashed SRH bowlers all around the park in the next couple of overs en route to 45 (24). Pat Cummins brought himself into the attack in the 14th over and gave his side a massive breakthrough by sending the dangerous Shivam Dube to the pavilion.

Ravindra Jadeja (31* off 23 balls) and other middle-order batters then could not score runs freely in the death as CSK ended with a middling total of 165/5.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 18th match of IPL 2024 between CSK and SRH on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We kept hitting the length, kept varying the pace"- SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat after first innings against CSK in IPL 2024 match

At the mid-innings break, veteran SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat shed light on the thought process of their bowling attack in the first innings, saying:

"To be honest, I don't see a lot of difference from when we played the last time. We kept hitting the length, kept varying the pace and that is probably the way to go on any surface, isn't it? We have been using the fast bowlers. Having a fast-bowling captain helps, that has been a strong point."

He continued:

"One of those days where we kept hitting the length hard and the ball kept going to the fielders. Lesser boundaries conceded and that was the difference. (On the run-chase) It is about getting the momentum in the beginning. If we get the powerplay right, we will be well on course to get the score tonight."

