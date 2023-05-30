"Shame on world's most rich cricket board"- Fans slam BCCI for not using modern technologies to dry outfield in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The rain continued to interfere with the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) even on the reserve day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced the wrath of fans after a long delay in drying up the outfield of the Narendra Modi Stadium ground on Monday.
Rain already played spoilsport on Sunday and forced the match officials to postpone the game to May 29 (reserve day). The action during the first innings of the match was possible on Monday, but the rain intervened in the proceedings after three balls in the second innings.
The ground staff only covered the main pitch, leaving the practice pitches open to heavy showers. As a result, patches were created, which increased the waiting time after the rain subsided.
Fans at the stadium and their homes were highly disappointed and frustrated with BCCI after witnessing the lack of implementation of modern technology to dry the ground.
Youngster Sai Sudharsan's 96 takes GT to 214/4 in IPL 2023 final vs CSK
Earlier in the night, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their opening bowlers created chances early on, but fielders did not back their efforts as both GT openers received lifelines.
After being dropped on 2, Shubman Gill (39) played aggressively and looked in great touch yet again before MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping ended his stay at the crease in the 7th over.
Wriddhiman Saha hit a fluent half-century and laid down a solid foundation for his side before departing in the 14th over. Sai Sudharsan started off watchfully and played second fiddle to Saha up to that point.
He switched gears after losing him and smashed the bowlers all around the park with aplomb to give a blazing finish to GT's innings. Unfortunately, he perished in the final over, four runs short of a well-deserved century.
