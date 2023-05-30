"Shame on world's most rich cricket board"- Fans slam BCCI for not using modern technologies to dry outfield in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The rain continued to interfere with the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) even on the reserve day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced the wrath of fans after a long delay in drying up the outfield of the Narendra Modi Stadium ground on Monday.

Rain already played spoilsport on Sunday and forced the match officials to postpone the game to May 29 (reserve day). The action during the first innings of the match was possible on Monday, but the rain intervened in the proceedings after three balls in the second innings.

The ground staff only covered the main pitch, leaving the practice pitches open to heavy showers. As a result, patches were created, which increased the waiting time after the rain subsided.

Fans at the stadium and their homes were highly disappointed and frustrated with BCCI after witnessing the lack of implementation of modern technology to dry the ground.

They slammed the BCCI through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

George 🍿🎥 @georgeviews



Where is all the money going? Should be to BJP's election funds. Jay Shah's greedy and corrupt BCCI is called the richest cricket board in the world, and yet they couldn't afford hover cover to cover the pitch like foreign pitches and are using dishwashing Rs.10 sponges.Where is all the money going? Should be to BJP's election funds. #CSKvGT Jay Shah's greedy and corrupt BCCI is called the richest cricket board in the world, and yet they couldn't afford hover cover to cover the pitch like foreign pitches and are using dishwashing Rs.10 sponges.Where is all the money going? Should be to BJP's election funds. #CSKvGT https://t.co/303m135lnv

Sagar @sagarcasm Agar ye best drainage system hai toh worst kaisa hoga Agar ye best drainage system hai toh worst kaisa hoga https://t.co/DCljzmMp9O

J🏏 @Bharatslumdog World's Richest Cricket Board doesn't have this World's Richest Cricket Board doesn't have this https://t.co/8VnpmckSQ8

█████eer 🇵🇸 @UnderKashmir Here is the richest cricket board in the world Here is the richest cricket board in the world ☕ 😂 https://t.co/xnug855PGn

Nobert Elekes @N0rbertElekes #GTvCSK ?



You are the richest, you should be the best! Why @BCCI , why you did not use this technique to dry the grounds of #IPL2023Final You are the richest, you should be the best! Why @BCCI, why you did not use this technique to dry the grounds of #IPL2023Final #GTvCSK ?You are the richest, you should be the best! https://t.co/xm6IVNCKfe

Leo 🔥🔥😎 @sathyavj360 #CSKvGT BCCI is called the richest cricket board in the world, and yet they couldn't afford hover cover to cover the pitch like foreign pitches and are using dishwashing Rs.10 sponges. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #CSKvGT BCCI is called the richest cricket board in the world, and yet they couldn't afford hover cover to cover the pitch like foreign pitches and are using dishwashing Rs.10 sponges. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qLvzWsE1PC

🧘🏻‍♂️ @night_wiing World's richest board exposed

World's best stadium exposed

world's biggest league exposed World's richest board exposedWorld's best stadium exposedworld's biggest league exposed https://t.co/oFvFzfS9s8

Jai @thalarasigan_ak Hair dryer , Iron box , Sponge (BCCI Richest cricket board in the world) ☠️☠️ Hair dryer , Iron box , Sponge (BCCI Richest cricket board in the world) ☠️☠️ https://t.co/dkSvrl3mjh

D P V E U @DPVEU_



You can't build a closed Stadium



you can't use technology to save a pitch from heavy rains



You ignore wankhede and Eden gardens for ur Narendra Mod useless stadium



PIC : Richest Board BCCI using sponges to soak water Shame on world's most rich cricket board BCCIYou can't build a closed Stadiumyou can't use technology to save a pitch from heavy rainsYou ignore wankhede and Eden gardens for ur Narendra Mod useless stadiumPIC : Richest Board BCCI using sponges to soak water Shame on world's most rich cricket board BCCIYou can't build a closed Stadiumyou can't use technology to save a pitch from heavy rainsYou ignore wankhede and Eden gardens for ur Narendra Mod useless stadiumPIC : Richest Board BCCI using sponges to soak water 💦💦 https://t.co/MMJiufgwu0

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#IPL2023Finals Pakka BCCI world's richest cricket board hai na? Pakka BCCI world's richest cricket board hai na?#IPL2023Finals https://t.co/SOdnAUdI7d

David. @CricketFreakD3 So called richest can't even afford this covers! So called richest can't even afford this covers! https://t.co/Bg87gsXRMA

Actual India @ActualIndia 🤡

Peruki matram world’s richest board

#CSKvGT Iron box and hair dryerPeruki matram world’s richest board Iron box and hair dryer 👌👌🤡Peruki matram world’s richest board #CSKvGT https://t.co/YX0gMKjr8V

vikash choudhary @vikkysamota Richest Cricket Baord doing amazing work at Finals in the biggest Stadium 🥲 #IPL2023Finals Richest Cricket Baord doing amazing work at Finals in the biggest Stadium 🥲#IPL2023Finals https://t.co/PHimQf8uH1

Youngster Sai Sudharsan's 96 takes GT to 214/4 in IPL 2023 final vs CSK

Earlier in the night, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their opening bowlers created chances early on, but fielders did not back their efforts as both GT openers received lifelines.

After being dropped on 2, Shubman Gill (39) played aggressively and looked in great touch yet again before MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping ended his stay at the crease in the 7th over.

Wriddhiman Saha hit a fluent half-century and laid down a solid foundation for his side before departing in the 14th over. Sai Sudharsan started off watchfully and played second fiddle to Saha up to that point.

He switched gears after losing him and smashed the bowlers all around the park with aplomb to give a blazing finish to GT's innings. Unfortunately, he perished in the final over, four runs short of a well-deserved century.

