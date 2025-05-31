“Shane Warne being haunted by Sachin Tendulkar in his dreams” - Former KKR batter’s massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah after IPL 2025 Eliminator

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manoj Tiwary said that Jasprit Bumrah haunts batters in their dreams after chipping in with yet another match-winning spell for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The pace spearhead finished with figures of 1-27, and was arguably one of the points of difference, as Gujarat Titans (GT) were knocked out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

Ad

His scorching yorker to castle Washington Sundar turned the momentum of the run chase as the third-wicket partnership was threatening to take the game away from MI. The pacer also conceded just eight runs in his final over to take the team on the brink of progressing into Qualifier 2.

Manoj Tiwary lavished praise on the ace speedster, comparing him to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar over his ability to strike fear in opponents.

Ad

Trending

"Bumrah did his work like he always does. If he had not taken Washington's wicket, he was batting at a strike rate of 200, the match might have been a lot more tight. I used to remember Shane Warne being haunted by Sachin Tendulkar in his dreams, now in this age, every batter is haunted by Bumrah in their dreams," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

The success that MI have now, their mantra has been Bumrah. Ever since he has joined the team from injury, MI's results have picked up. It is a fact, there are no two ways about it. When Bumrah is there, their bowling gets so strong that more than half of the work is sorted for the captain, because he is never expensive in his spell," he added.

Ad

The Indian pacer missed the initial leg of the season as he was recovering from a back injury that he had sustained in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. Since his return, MI have lost only three matches, and also enjoyed a prolific six-match unbeaten run in the league stage.

"Whenever you think the game is getting far, just hand him the ball" - Hardik Pandya on Jasprit Bumrah after IPL 2025 Eliminator success

Jasprit Bumrah is MI's second leading wicket taker in IPL 2025, and fifth overall, with 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.33, and an economy of just 6.36.

Ad

MI skipper Hardik Pandya praised the pacer for his impact in the game, and for playing a pivotal role in the 20-run win in the playoffs clash.

"Whenever you think the game is getting far, just hand him the ball. It is like Mumbai housing prices. When the game is going far, I just need to throw him the ball, and he does the magic stuff," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

MI will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More