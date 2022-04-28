Shane Watson on what his reaction would be if Wahab Riaz kissed him as Krunal Pandya did to Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

During a recent interview, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson recalled the fiery battle against Wahab Riaz during the 2015 World Cup.

On the YouTube channel The Grade Cricketer, Shane Watson was asked what his reaction would be had Wahab Riaz kissed him on the head after dismissing him, just as Krunal Pandya did to Kieron Pollard during the IPL 2022 game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach quipped that Wahab would not have done that, especially given the intensity and the magnitude of that game. He remarked:

"There is definitely no way that Wahab Riaz is going to kiss me on my head after that. It was a quarterfinal and that was a big battle. Even at that time, he had emotions that still haven't changed."

Shane Watson further added that he'd completely lose it even if a good mate reacted that way after getting him out. He said:

"If someone did that to me after they got me out, oh jeez, even if it was a good mate, I will be doing well to not lose it. It is rubbing salt into the wound."

"I absolutely deserve all that came my way that game" - Shane Watson

Shane mentioned that he sledged Wahab Riaz earlier in that match while the left-arm pacer was batting. Thus, the 40-year-old opines all that exchange with the Pakistani cricketer was self-inflicted and added that he deserved all of it.

"With Wahab Riaz, that was self-inflicted because I did sledge him before when he was batting. That was self-inflicted and so, I did absolutely deserve all that came my way that game."

Watson was in the initial days of his career when Shoaib Akhtar was in his prime. Recalling a game at the Gabba when Akhtar was on fire, the all-rounder cheekily commented that he'd have never sledged the Rawalpindi Express.

"With Shoaib Akhtar, I wasn't that stupid to sledge him when he was at his prime."

Watson, however, also mentioned that he enjoyed having a go at Akhtar towards the end of the latter's career when his speeds were considerably lower.

Edited by Diptanil Roy