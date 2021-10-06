"Shardul Thakur is ahead of Deepak Chahar in T20 World Cup race" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes all-rounder Shardul Thakur might be included in India's T20 World Cup based on his 'sensational' form in IPL 2021.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said Hardik Pandya not bowling at all in the lead-up to the marquee tournament will disrupt India's balance. This, according to him, will force selectors to include another pacer in the team where Shardul Thakur is likely to be ahead of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Deepak Chahar in the pecking order.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya hasn't bowled yet. If he doesn't bowl or bowl very limitedly then your planning of three fast-bowlers and Hardik Pandy as a seam option will have to change. You'll have to pick another fast bowler. I feel Shardul Thakur is ahead of Deepak Chahar in this race. The selectors might think about Shardul Thakur because he can bat and his form with the ball has been absolutely sensational. Before the start of the season I said Deepak Chahar had to be the guy but now Shardul Thakur has bowled much better."

Shardul Thakur, who has been instrumental in India's red-ball success over the past two years, made the T20 World Cup squad only as an injury reserve.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

The bowling all-rounder has extended his purple patch to the IPL as well. He is yet to go wicketless in the second phase of the tournament and has consistently provided CSK with pivotal breakthroughs at just the right moment. Shardul Thakur's overall tally in IPL 2021 reads at 15 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 28.33.

"One spinner will have to miss out" - Aakash Chopra

BCCI @BCCI The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ https://t.co/1ySvJsvbLw

Aakash Chopra didn't comment on which member of the 15-man squad might make way for Shardul Thakur, but said it would have to be a spinner. India have five spinners in the team - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

Also Read

"One spinner will have to miss out because how else will you fit into another fast bowler in the 15? Who will go out? It's going to be a tough one, really, really tough one."

Selectors have up to October 10 to decide on the final squad for the T20 World Cup. India's quest for their first ICC trophy since 2013 will commence on October 24 against Pakistan in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar