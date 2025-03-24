Shardul Thakur's suicidal runout after a huge mixup with David Miller in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Shardul Thakur gifted away his wicket after a huge mixup with David Miller in the IPL 2025 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The right-handed batter tried to steal a run but there was no single on offer.

Ad

The incident happened in the 17th over of LSG’s innings. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tossed-up googly outside off and Thakur went forward for a drive and found DC captain Axar Patel at cover. The right-hander wanted to sneak in a run and took off but Miller sent him back.

Axar produced a sharp and powerful throw and wicketkeeper Abishek Porel completed the formalities. The replays showed that Thakur was nowhere near the frame.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shardul Thakur is a decent batter in the lower order but failed to prove his worth. However, he has already made a mark with the ball, picking up two wickets in the first over of LSG's innings.

DC bounce back after Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's madness against LSG in IPL 2025

A clinical bowling display helped DC bounce back against LSG following Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran’s 50+ scores in the IPL 2025 match. The Capitals prevented the Super Giants from scoring 250, which seemed easily possible when Pooran and Marsh were at the crease. DC restricted LSG to 209/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ad

Pooran smashed 75 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 250, including seven maximums and six boundaries. Marsh also hit a quickfire 72 off 36 balls with the help of six maximums and as many boundaries. The duo shared an 87-run stand for the second wicket after Aiden Markram perished for 15 (13).

David Miller remained unbeaten on an unbeaten 27 off 19. He smashed two consecutive sixes to finish off the innings.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the leading wicket-taker for DC, returning with figures of 3/42 in his quota of four overs. Kuldeep Yadav proved to be economical, bagging two wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback