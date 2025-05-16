Shashank Singh surprises AB de Villiers on his podcast with story of meeting him during 2016 T20 World Cup [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh revealed an interesting story of when he met AB de Villiers during the 2016 T20 World Cup. The two were having a chat during a podcast on the former South African batters' Youtube channel 'AB de Villiers 360'.

Ad

Shashank Singh surprised AB de Villiers by showing an old picture of himself with the South African star from the 2016 T20 World Cup. Shashank revealed how he had met de Villiers back then and got a picture with an autograph on a t-shirt as well.

"You remember this picture of yours? You went to Mumbai. You came for the T20 World Cup and played a practice game against us. I scored 20 odd in 12 balls and got out to Rabada. So that day I got an autographed t-shirt of you as well. This is a fan moment for me. I am feeling extremely lucky right now," Shashank said.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by AB de Villiers on his Instagram handle below -

Ad

AB de Villiers hails Shashank Singh

In the podcast episode, AB de Villiers also hailed Shashank Singh for his never-say-die attitude and his journey so far.

"I really admire you. The journey that you have been through and not giving up. Never saying die. I love people with that kind of attitude and here you are today and we are celebrating you. I want to wish you the best for the rest of the season and also the rest of your life. I've got my eye on you and I'll be following you with lot of interest over the next few games," the South African great said.

Ad

Shashank Singh has been impressive in the IPL so far. He has played 35 matches overall and has scored 637 runs at an average of 39.81 and a strike-rate of 154.61 with three fifties.

In the ongoing season, he has played 11 games for PBKS and has scored 214 runs from nine innings at an average of 53.50 and a strike-rate of 142.66 with a half-century.

The right-hander has been vital for them coming down the order, scoring at a quick pace with his attacking batting and intent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More