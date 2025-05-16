Shashank Singh surprises AB de Villiers on his podcast with story of meeting him during 2016 T20 World Cup [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh revealed an interesting story of when he met AB de Villiers during the 2016 T20 World Cup. The two were having a chat during a podcast on the former South African batters' Youtube channel 'AB de Villiers 360'.
Shashank Singh surprised AB de Villiers by showing an old picture of himself with the South African star from the 2016 T20 World Cup. Shashank revealed how he had met de Villiers back then and got a picture with an autograph on a t-shirt as well.
"You remember this picture of yours? You went to Mumbai. You came for the T20 World Cup and played a practice game against us. I scored 20 odd in 12 balls and got out to Rabada. So that day I got an autographed t-shirt of you as well. This is a fan moment for me. I am feeling extremely lucky right now," Shashank said.
Watch the video of the same posted by AB de Villiers on his Instagram handle below -
AB de Villiers hails Shashank Singh
In the podcast episode, AB de Villiers also hailed Shashank Singh for his never-say-die attitude and his journey so far.
"I really admire you. The journey that you have been through and not giving up. Never saying die. I love people with that kind of attitude and here you are today and we are celebrating you. I want to wish you the best for the rest of the season and also the rest of your life. I've got my eye on you and I'll be following you with lot of interest over the next few games," the South African great said.
Shashank Singh has been impressive in the IPL so far. He has played 35 matches overall and has scored 637 runs at an average of 39.81 and a strike-rate of 154.61 with three fifties.
In the ongoing season, he has played 11 games for PBKS and has scored 214 runs from nine innings at an average of 53.50 and a strike-rate of 142.66 with a half-century.
The right-hander has been vital for them coming down the order, scoring at a quick pace with his attacking batting and intent.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS