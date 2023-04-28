“Shaw needs that early momentum” - Childhood coach analyzes DC batter’s IPL 2023 struggles

Prithvi Shaw’s childhood coach Prashant Shetty reckons that the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter has struggled in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 because he couldn’t get the early momentum in the tournament. Shetty added that for an aggressive batter like Shaw, the first couple of matches are very important.

Shaw, 23, has looked completely out of sorts in IPL 2023. In six innings, he has managed just 47 runs at a meager average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.50. The right-handed batter has been dismissed without scoring twice while registering a highest score of 15.

In an interview with News18 CricketNext, Shetty shared his views on Shaw’s batting woes. He commented:

“Expectations, definitely, both his and mine weren’t met in the first few games. But this is how his game plan and mindset have been over the years. It’s on the riskier side. He takes that risk. For a player like him, the first two matches are very important.

"When you score early, you get momentum. Just as a team needs momentum, even Shaw needs that early momentum. It didn’t happen and the pressure kept increasing. He is batting well but then it takes one ball to dismiss a batter.”

Shetty admitted that the loss of form has come at a significant point for the youngster, having just made it back to the Indian T20 team recently. The Goa coach explained:

“It was also a big season because he just attended India camp which took place for T20 players. If selectors are picking him for that, then he is definitely in their plans. But then it gets disappointing when the runs aren’t there.”

Shaw was picked by the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand at home at the start of the year but did not feature in any of the three matches.

“His spirits are high” - Prashant Shetty on interaction with Prithvi Shaw

Despite Shaw’s troubles, Shetty expressed optimism that the batter could turn things around in the second half of IPL 2023. He admitted that he has discussed a few things with the cricketer while also asserting that Shaw is batting well in the nets.

Shetty commented:

“We did talk and discuss a few things which could be done. But jab run nahi ban na hota hai, to hum kuch kuch cheez try karte hai but kayi baar nahi hota hai. And again his reputation is such. He attacks in the powerplay. Even in this season, his strike rate is 147 but the average has dropped. Sometimes you think people expect similar things so a player tends to bat on those expectations.

“His spirits are high. He is batting well in the nets. See, he is young but also experienced enough to know that if you are batting well in the nets, it can click any moment in the match. It’s a different story if one doesn’t bat well in the nets and doesn’t get the confidence of the management. The management has given him a long run so even they have confidence in him.”

While Shaw was dropped for DC’s IPL 2023 clash against SRH, skipper David Warner backed the youngster to make a good comeback.

