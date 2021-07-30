Shheethal Robin Uthappa posts image with "Lightning" MS Dhoni and her friends as fans go into a tizzy

It has been a fun Friday for MS Dhoni fans. First, they got a glimpse of his new hairdo and now he was seen in a picture with Shheethal Robin Uthappa and her pals.

She took to Instagram to share an image of MS Dhoni and captioned it: "Always fun hanging out with the lightning man Mahi.. missed thunder tho @sakshisingh_r 🤗"

You can view the post below

MS Dhoni shows off his new mohawk

MS Dhoni has sparked a buzz online after pictures of his new hairstyle were posted online. Aalim Hakim, a celebrated stylist, shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle that show the former India skipper captain sporting a new look which included a funky beard as well.

“Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Aalim Hakim wrote.

Dhoni will next be seen in CSK colors.

CSK's run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25).

Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games happened during the first phase in India.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar