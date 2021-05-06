Shikhar Dhawan becomes one of the first active Indian cricketers to get vaccinated 

Shikhar Dhawan was ecstatic after taking his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The opener became one of the first active Indian cricketers to be vaccinated in the process.

The 35-year-old shared a picture of himself on social media, along with a message urging people to get themselves vaccinated.

Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Vaccinated ✅ Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus."

Shikhar Dhawan is seen wearing a mask and protective gloves as he gets vaccinated. The southpaw thanked medical professionals and frontline workers for their dedication during the pandemic, while advising more people to come forward for vaccinations.

Vaccination opened for the 18-45 age group in India on May 1, which means Shikhar Dhawan is one of the first players from the Indian cricket team to get vaccinated.

The majority of the players were part of the IPL 2021 bio-bubble for the first few days of the month and only returned home after the tournament was halted abruptly on May 4.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first members from the Indian side to be vaccinated earlier this year. The former cricketer got his shot in March when the team was in Ahmedabad during the India versus England Test series.

Shikhar Dhawan was flying high in IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was in the midst of a stellar IPL season, when the competition was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Capitals opener was top of the run-scoring charts as he notched up 380 runs in eight games.

His impressive form at the top was one of the main reasons behind the success of the Delhi Capitals in the league, with the team top of the points table after playing eight games.

Shikhar Dhawan averaged 54.28 in the competition, striking at 134.27 this season.