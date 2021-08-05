Shimron Hetmyer reveals how Ricky Ponting helped him to tackle short-pitched bowling

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed how working with Ricky Ponting helped him play the pull shot better. He reckons that the improvement in this area of the game came in handy whenever the bowlers targeted him with short balls.

The Australian legend is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals side in the IPL. After a short stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shimron Hetmyer moved to Delhi Capitals before the 2020 IPL season. It was during this campaign that Ponting worked with him on the pull shot.

Speaking to the Caribbean Cricket Podcast, Hetmyer explained how Ponting changed his thought process about playing short balls.

“He (Ricky Ponting) helped me with my pull shot in 2020 when we were in Dubai. He showed me how he played the pull shot and how he went about doing it, his thought process and stuff like that. That really helped me. That year, that was something that the bowlers did to me. Getting that advice from him really helped me to face some of those balls," said Hetmyer.

Ricky Ponting is regarded as one of the greatest proponents of the pull shot in the history of the game. Hetmyer heaped praise on Ponting, explaining how a player could learn by speaking to him and asking him questions.

“He is someone you could learn a lot from if you sit and listen to him. You could ask him any questions and he will help. That’s what you want as a young player going into any team. Even him throwing a few balls at you, that really helps,” said Hetmyer.

Ponting joined the Delhi franchise as its head coach in 2019. This is his third season in that position.

My role in the West Indies side is entirely different compared to franchise teams: Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer bats in the top-order for the West Indies

Shimron Hetmyer reckons he plays an entirely different role for the West Indies side when compared to franchise cricket. While Hetmyer usually bats in the top-three for the West Indies, he has played in the middle-order for all his franchise teams.

“Playing in the PSL or the IPL is completely different. It’s basically trying to hit as many sixes and fours as you can. But playing for Guyana and playing for the West Indies, it’s much different because then the ball is swinging a little bit more. It’s a bit newer and harder as well. You need to take your time and go whenever you are set," explained Hetmyer.

“It’s two different roles really, but I enjoy them. My role for the West Indies is to consolidate and then go. That is something that I have started to enjoy a lot," added Hetmyer.

Shimron Hetmyer was part of the West Indies squad during the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan. He will join the Delhi Capitals squad in the UAE for the remaining half of the IPL 2021 after the culmination of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

