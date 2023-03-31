"Shivam Dube apni hi team ko le dube" - Fans troll CSK all-rounder for his batting exploits vs GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube had an ordinary outing with the bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Friday, March 31.

Much to the surprise of many fans, Dube was sent to bat at No.6, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and skipper MS Dhoni. The swashbuckling batter failed to up the ante as he clearly struggled to time the ball properly early in his innings.

While he did hit a stunning six in the penultimate over of CSK's innings, he perished on the very next delivery as Mohammed Shami got the better of him with a short ball.

Shivam Dube failed to make the most of his chance, managing 19 runs off 18 balls. A number of CSK supporters took to social media to slam the left-handed batter for the underwhelming knock.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

crazystalker🇮🇹 @nanakostan Every time Shivam Dube bats, I remember this meme Every time Shivam Dube bats, I remember this meme https://t.co/X6JWU1XJh2

sakthi @sakthidayalan @ChennaiIPL Shivam dube is wasted against short pitch bowling, he sucked up the momentum of Ruturaj and neither did he get going @ChennaiIPL Shivam dube is wasted against short pitch bowling, he sucked up the momentum of Ruturaj and neither did he get going

Nyctophile @InternetBale Keep Shivam Dube as impact player and never use impact player in this season. #GTvsCSK Keep Shivam Dube as impact player and never use impact player in this season. #GTvsCSK

ɐslɐɯ @pitchinginline It's just shivam dube standing in the crease without any feet movement. It's just shivam dube standing in the crease without any feet movement. https://t.co/sKkhAm2bmW

Mrigainder Sen @mrigainder_sen

#ipl even tailenders bat better than Shivam Dube even tailenders bat better than Shivam Dube#ipl

Abhinav Verma @averma12 Honestly I don't get teams paying a lot for shivam dube. Guy hasn't evolved his game at all. Totally predictable Honestly I don't get teams paying a lot for shivam dube. Guy hasn't evolved his game at all. Totally predictable

Chirag Gupta ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ @ChiragG14 #GTvsCSK The Shivam Dube experiment has to end. Has been there for sometime now but he's just not a proper batsman. Struggles against short balls and that's putting it lightly. A six tonight might mask it a bit but it's for everyone to see #CSK The Shivam Dube experiment has to end. Has been there for sometime now but he's just not a proper batsman. Struggles against short balls and that's putting it lightly. A six tonight might mask it a bit but it's for everyone to see #CSK #GTvsCSK

Sheethal Ravindran @sheethur Unveiling the first impact player of #ipl2023 . Shivam Dube’s impact in handing the game back to GT is unmissable. #CSKvsGT Unveiling the first impact player of #ipl2023. Shivam Dube’s impact in handing the game back to GT is unmissable. #CSKvsGT

Incidentally, Shivam Dube performed decently with the bat in the previous season. With 289 runs from 11 innings, he finished as the second-highest run-getter for Chennai.

He had a fantastic strike rate of 156.21 to his name and received widespread praise for a scintillating unbeaten 95-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat for CSK in their clash against GT

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and deiced to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK had a shaky start, losing opener Devon Conway early.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship for his side. The right-handed batter continued to score runs at a brisk pace even though wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

The talented youngster missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 92 off 50 balls. He hit nine sixes and four boundaries in his entertaining knock before falling to a high full-toss from Alzarri Joseph in the 18th over.

The Chennai-based side posted 178/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. For GT, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each, while Joshua Little bagged a solitary scalp.

