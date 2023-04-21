Shivam Dube recalls skipper MS Dhoni's most encouraging words ahead of CSK vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has revealed some words of encouragement he received from skipper MS Dhoni and how they have inspired him as a player.

Dube joined the four-time IPL champions last year after he was bought for INR 4 crore in the mega auction. He was retained by the team management for IPL 2023 and plays in the middle-order or sometimes lower down the order subject to match situations.

The lanky CSK player has scored 134 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 139.58 so far this season. His bowling services haven't been utilized by the team management in the last five games, though he was seen bowling in the nets.

Speaking to CSK TV on how Dhoni has encouraged him during his time with the franchise, Shivam Dube said:

"Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) once told me something and those are the most encouraging and motivating words for me. 'You’re good just be fearless'."

"Last IPL was the best IPL of my career till now" - Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube finished IPL 2022 as CSK's second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 156.21. He scored two fifties in last year's edition, including a career-best 95 not out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a 23-run victory for CSK.

The Indian all-rounder has also played with RCB and the Rajasthan Royals since making his IPL debut in 2019. Dube termed his first season with CSK as the best among the four years of his IPL career so far.

Dube said:

"The last IPL was the best IPL of my career till now. I got the chance to show what I can do. When I played against LSG. I've got the confidence that I can achieve something at this level. And I felt that can be the cricketer which I think I am. And after the innings.”

He added:

“I started feeling that. I can score runs at this stage. And the position where I bat gives me enough time. I have a lot of chances and that gave me a lot of self-confidence. And the innings 95 against RCB was a great confidence booster for me."

Dube is likely to be named in CSK's playing XI for their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (April 21) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

