“Give him the respect he deserves” - Shoaib Akhtar urges former cricketers to stop criticising Virat Kohli 

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has requested ex-cricketers to stop criticising Indian legend Virat Kohli for his poor form. He also urged everyone to give the former India captain the respect that he deserves.

The 33-year-old Kohli has had to cope a lot of criticism due to his poor batting form over the last two seasons. He had an underwhelming IPL 2022 campaign as well, scoring 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Daniel Vettori and Ian Bishop, among others, have been critical of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter’s performances in IPL 2022.

Sharing his views on the criticism surrounding Kohli, Akhtar told Sportskeeda:

“Before passing statements, people should understand that small kids look up to them. Say good things about Virat Kohli. Give him the respect he deserves. As a Pakistani, I am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries in international cricket. I want him to play till the age of 45.”

Urging the Indian batter not to worry about the current situation, Akhtar asserted that the tough times are preparing him for the great run ahead. The 46-year-old shared a message for Kohli, saying:

“This tough situation is preparing you for 110 centuries. People are writing you off, tweeting against you. If you tweet about Diwali, you are criticised. People tweet about your wife and kid. When you lose the World Cup, you are heavily criticised. Things cannot get any worse. Just go out there, and show everyone who Virat Kohli is.”

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019. Over the last few months, he has given up T20I and Test captaincy, while he was sacked as ODI captain. At the end of the last IPL season, he also quit as RCB captain.

“People should learn from Sachin Tendulkar” - Shoaib Akhtar to Virat Kohli’s critics

In a video message, Akhtar also praised Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar for making sure he doesn’t hurt anyone with his comments. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ asked other critics to take a leaf out of Tendulkar's book. He commented:

“Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest and humblest guy ever. I really adore him when it comes to his behavior and nature. He is always thoughtful about what he says and respects other cricketers. People should learn from Sachin Tendulkar. Despite being such a great cricketer, he doesn’t tweet or say anything that can hurt anyone. Similarly, other former cricketers should give mature statements.”

Kohli has been rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home next month. He has been named in the Indian squad for the rescheduled Test in England, which will be played in Birmingham from July 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far