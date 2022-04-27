"Should I give him the gloves and start bowling? I can't bowl worse than that!" - Hilarious MS Dhoni roasts Bravo, Gaikwad in candid chat amid IPL 2022

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the coolest heads in the field in crunch moments and is known for keeping his emotions under control. The 40-year-old, however, also has a funny side which could be seen in a video that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted on their Twitter handle.

In the video, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo give funny explanations for some of their photos. Here's what Dhoni had to say:

"Over the years I have not told Bravo what to bowl but have told what not to bowl. Bowl whatever you want but not this variation. When Bravo gets hit I start thinking, "Should I give him the gloves and start bowling? I can't bowl worse than that!"'

You can watch the video below:

Most of the video is about MS Dhoni's conversations whenever Dwayne Bravo comes in to bowl. The 40-year-old has been seen giving valuable suggestions to bowlers over the years.

CSK will need other batters to step up to support MS Dhoni

Even at the age of 40, Dhoni has probably been one of CSK's better batters this season. After hitting a fifty in the first game, the former captain also played a blinder against the Mumbai Indians and proved why he is one of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

Although the likes of Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu have done well, the CSK batting unit has failed to fire together consistently. This is probably why they are ninth in the table.

If CSK are to somehow make it to the playoffs this season, their batters will need to set better platforms for Dhoni to come down the order and finish games convincingly. They will also need to win by big margins as the net run rate will come into play if teams are level on points.

In a season where CSK are crippled with injuries, Dhoni is still throwing punches despite entering the twilight of his career.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar