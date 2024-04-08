"Show me a bigger fraud"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's comfortable win in IPL 2024 clash vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a comfortable 33-run win in the 21st match of IPL 2024 on Sunday (April 7) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Courtesy of their third win in four games, LSG climbed to the third spot in the points table.

The Lucknow-based side batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a respectable total of 163/5 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis (58), Nicholas Pooran (32*), Ayush Badoni (20), and KL Rahul (33) performed decently for the hosts in the batting department.

In response, GT got off to a good start as Sai Sudharsan hit a flurry of boundaries to set the tone for the chase. After a 54-run opening partnership in 5.5 overs, Gill got cleaned up by Lucknow pacer Yash Thakur.

The visiting team lost their way after the powerplay and found themselves in a dire situation. Rahul Tewatia (30) and Co. tried their best but the target was out of reach in the end as GT bundled out for 118.

Fans on social media enjoyed the match between LSG and GT in IPL 2024 on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We defended well and having a home advantage helps"- LSG captain KL Rahul after victory against GT in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper KL Rahul reflected on the win and said:

"We will take the win. For the young bowling group we have, it gives them an idea about the surface. It is a good record to have, but it is also about the conditions. We saw how the wickets here in Lucknow were last time. We defended well and having a home advantage helps. The bowlers have come through the ranks, they are reading the wickets well."

Rahul added:

"We knew that it wasn't a good wicket. We were not trying to think about the score we needed to put on, that's the advantage of batting first. If someone batted well in the middle and got a score of 70-80 runs, we were aiming at 170-180. We have to put on the score and expect the bowlers to do their job."

CSK will square off against KKR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Monday (April 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.