Shreyas Iyer to adopt slow and steady approach before taking call on surgery: Reports

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is reportedly likely to wait for some time before taking a decision on undergoing surgery. The stylish batter has struggled with a recurring lower-back problem that kept him out of the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Iyer has decided not to go for surgery immediately. Instead, he will rest and rehabilitate before taking a final call on his treatment.

The report further added that while the surgery looks imminent, the Mumbai-born cricketer wants to give it some time to see whether it can be healed through rehab. It is pertinent to note that the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Iyer will undergo rehabilitation, has also recommended the cricketer for surgery.

The 28-year-old first felt discomfort in his lower back in December last year after the Bangladesh tour. Subsequently, he missed the ODI series against New Zealand and the first Test against Australia. He returned to play the second and third Tests but the pain emerged once again during the fourth Test. He was later ruled out of the subsequent three-match ODI series.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer doubtful starter for the first half of IPL 2023

While the exact date for his return is still unknown, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will miss their skipper for at least the first half of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Knight Riders management is still hopeful that Shreyas Iyer will be back at some stage to lead them in IPL 2023.

The franchise, meanwhile, is currently pondering over the best man to lead the team in the absence of Iyer. If reports are to be believed, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana seem to be the frontrunners to lead KKR in IPL 2023.

KKR will begin their campaign in the new season against Punjab Kings (PBSK) on April 1.

