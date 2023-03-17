Shreyas Iyer advised 10-day rest by medical experts as KKR eagerly await his IPL availability status - Reports 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is struggling with a back injury, has reportedly been advised of a 10-day layoff before a call on his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season can be taken.

He was recently ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia after reaggravating his injury.

Shreyas missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a similar issue but was pulled out midway through the series finale in Ahmedabad. Previously, he was also ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 Onto the WTC final Gutted to have missed out on the last few days but I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all the messages 🤗 Series WOnto the WTC finalGutted to have missed out on the last few days but I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all the messages 🤗 Series W 🇮🇳 Onto the WTC final ✌️Gutted to have missed out on the last few days but I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all the messages 🤗 https://t.co/Td9M5qScBM

The initial results of the scans have not been promising, which was confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma as well post the Test series against Australia.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Shreyas consulted an expert in Mumbai after leaving Ahmedabad for further treatment. Dr.Abhay Nene, who specializes in cases related to the spine in some of the major hospitals in the city, has recommended that the player reverts to rest and rehabilitation to treat the issue.

While he will not partake in the ODI series against Australia, no replacements have been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well.

KKR squad will assemble in Kolkata soon and decide on a replacement skipper for Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are heavily dependent on Shreyas Iyer in terms of run-scoring as well as leadership ability.

With reports suggesting that the batter will not partake in the competition's first half, KKR are in the hunt for a potential replacement skipper.

The squad is expected to reach Kolkata soon for preparations and a decision surrounding the leadership will also be taken then.

Sunil Narine, the veteran skipper who led KKR's sister franchise, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20, is an option on paper, but according to reports, KKR are unlikely to pursue that route.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 31, while KKR will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match on April 1.

