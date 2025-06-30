Shreyas Iyer’s mom celebrates like a child after getting him bowled in indoor cricket post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen playing cricket with his mom in his house post the IPL 2025 season. Shreyas's mom celebrated like a child after getting him out in the indoor cricket session.
In a video posted by PBKS on Instagram, Shreyas Iyer can be seen playing cricket with his mom in the living room with a plastic ball. While bowling to him, his mom celebrated with joy and enthusiasm on getting him bowled as he missed the ball that went through his defense. His mom can be seen laughing playfully and lifting both her hands in the air while celebrating.
Shreyas is seen in a casual white t-shirt and black shorts, playing barefoot inside the house.
Watch the video of the same below -
Shreyas played for the SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League after the IPL 2025 season. He is now on a break with the Indian team in England for a five-match Test series. He led PBKS to the final of the IPL 2025 season and impressed with the bat as well, scoring 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33 with six half-centuries.
Shreyas Iyer awaits his chance in the Indian Test team
Shreyas Iyer is not a part of the Indian squad that is in England for the Test series. Despite his impressive run throughout the last domestic season and in the ODI set-up followed by the IPL, the right-hander was not considered for the England Tests.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from the format, it was expected that Shreyas could find a spot for himself in the middle order. However, it appears as though he will have to wait a little longer to make a comeback in whites.
He made his Test debut for India in 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur. Shreyas has played 14 Tests so far in his career and has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with a hundred and five half-centuries.
He last played a Test for India in February 2024 against England at Visakhapatnam during the home series.
