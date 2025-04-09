Shreyas Iyer smiles as Yuzvendra Chahal holds on to a catch to dismiss MS Dhoni in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Yuzvendra Chahal held onto a sharp catch to dismiss MS Dhoni, as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) eked out an 18-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It came in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8 in IPL 2025. With the win, PBKS returned to winning ways after losing their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ad

Dhoni promoted himself to No.5 with the asking rate cropping up during the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock with some lusty hits. However, he couldn't take his side over the line after holing out to Chahal at short fine leg in the 20th over of the innings.

It was a low full toss delivery down the leg from Yash Thakur, and all Dhoni tried was to guide the ball on its line. However, he was unlucky to find Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg. The veteran spinner fumbled initially but completed the catch in the second attempt, leading to a nervous smile from PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni smashed three towering sixes and one boundary for his 12-ball 27 at a strike rate of 225. However, it wasn't enough to see the team through, as CSK fell 18 runs short while chasing 220 to lose their fourth game in a row in IPL 2025.

"The only point of difference" - CSK skipper rues poor fielding as the reason behind their defeat

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lamented poor fielding as the main reason behind their loss against the Punjab Kings. He admitted that 10-15 less would have helped them chase down the total.

Ad

Speaking to the host broadcast after the game, Gaikwad said via Cricbuzz:

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15,20, 30 runs."

"We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches," he added.

CSK now have only two points from five games with four defeats on the trot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More