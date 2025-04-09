Shreyas Iyer smiles as Yuzvendra Chahal holds on to a catch to dismiss MS Dhoni in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Yuzvendra Chahal held onto a sharp catch to dismiss MS Dhoni, as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) eked out an 18-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It came in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8 in IPL 2025. With the win, PBKS returned to winning ways after losing their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.
Dhoni promoted himself to No.5 with the asking rate cropping up during the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock with some lusty hits. However, he couldn't take his side over the line after holing out to Chahal at short fine leg in the 20th over of the innings.
It was a low full toss delivery down the leg from Yash Thakur, and all Dhoni tried was to guide the ball on its line. However, he was unlucky to find Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg. The veteran spinner fumbled initially but completed the catch in the second attempt, leading to a nervous smile from PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.
Watch the clip here:
MS Dhoni smashed three towering sixes and one boundary for his 12-ball 27 at a strike rate of 225. However, it wasn't enough to see the team through, as CSK fell 18 runs short while chasing 220 to lose their fourth game in a row in IPL 2025.
"The only point of difference" - CSK skipper rues poor fielding as the reason behind their defeat
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lamented poor fielding as the main reason behind their loss against the Punjab Kings. He admitted that 10-15 less would have helped them chase down the total.
Speaking to the host broadcast after the game, Gaikwad said via Cricbuzz:
"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15,20, 30 runs."
"We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches," he added.
CSK now have only two points from five games with four defeats on the trot.
