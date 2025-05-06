Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was spotted strolling on Dharamsala streets ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). PBKS host DC at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8.

Ahead of the clash, Shreyas Iyer, along with teammates Shashank Singh and Tanush Kotian, was seen walking on Dharamsala streets. Shreyas can be seen wearing a casual oversized t-shirt with white pants and shades as well.

A fan even came running from behind when he saw the PBKS skipper walking ahead and asked him for a selfie as Shreyas continued to walk ahead.

Watch the same in a video posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

PBKS have had an impressive campaign so far this season. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in their last game to move to 15 points with seven wins from 11 matches.

Punjab are almost sure of qualifying for the playoffs and a win in the upcoming fixture against Delhi will strengthen their chances.

Shreyas Iyer's form a key factor for PBKS in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has not only excelled as a leader this season but has also made a major contribution with the bat as a player. It has also reflected in PBKS's successful campaign so far, as they stand on the brink of qualification.

The skipper is their leading run-scorer with 405 runs from 11 games at an average of 50.62 and a strike-rate of 180.80. Moreover, he has also struck four half-centuries this season.

Even in their previous game against LSG, Shreyas Iyer scored a quick-fire 45 off just 25 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 180, playing an important part in them putting up a massive total of 236/5 on the board.

As they gear up to face Delhi at home in their next game, the skipper will be expected to lead from the front, as he has been doing throughout this season for Punjab Kings. His form with the bat will continue to be a key factor for them during the business end of the tournament.

