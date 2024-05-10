"Shubman Gill is Ahmedabad's Don Bradman" - Fans react to GT captain's 104 off 55 balls vs CSK in IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill led from the front against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 10). The right-hander scored 104 runs off 55 balls at a strike rate of 189.09 in an innings laced with six maximums and nine boundaries. It was his fourth IPL ton and overall 100th century in the T20 extravaganza.

Gill also put on a 210-run partnership with centurion Sai Sudharsan for the opening wicket. With the century, Gill returned to form after managing just 67 runs in his previous five IPL innings.

The 24-year-old has now amassed 426 runs in 12 matches, including one century and three fifties. Gill will now look to continue his purple patch as GT must win their remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs race.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Shubman Gill for his exploits with the bat against GT. One shared a meme that read:

"Sabki izzat karenge to lootenge kiski? (If we respect everyone then whose honor shall we steal?"

Take a look:

A user pointed out Gill's consistency at Narendra Modi Stadium and wrote:

"Shubman Gill is Ahmedabad's Don Bradman"

Another user pointed out Gill's fiery celebration, adding that he should've been part of India's main squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He wrote:

"This innings & celebration is a statement to Indian selectors who ignored him."

GT set a 232-run target for CSK in IPL 2024 match

Centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped GT post 231/3 against CSK in the IPL match on Friday. Apart from Gill, Sudharsan smashed 103 off 51 deliveries with the help of seven sixes and five boundaries.

Tushar Deshpande was the only successful bowler, finishing with figures of 2/33.

The Titans will look to avenge their 63-run loss against CSK they suffered earlier this season. On the other hand, the Super Kings will look to pull off their highest chase in the T20 tournament.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2024 match live score and updates here.

