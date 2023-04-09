Shubman Gill completes 2000 runs in IPL during GT vs KKR

Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill completed 2000 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023) during a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 9.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark when he reached his 23rd run against the Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old smashed a boundary off Sunil Narine in the seventh over of the GT innings to complete his 2000 runs.

The opener scored 39 off 31 balls before getting caught by Umesh Yadav at long-on off Sunil Narine’s bowling.

Shubman Gill reached the landmark in his 77th IPL match. He has so far scored 2016 runs in the T20 tournament, including 15 half-centuries.

The Punjab-born batter has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL. He has scored 400+ runs in his last three consecutive seasons. He was retained by GT for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Gill began the IPL 2023 season on a high, smashing 63 off just 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which GT won by five wickets.

In 2022, he amassed 483 runs in 16 games, including four centuries, as GT lifted their maiden IPL trophy in their debut season. He scored an unbeaten 45 as the Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans’ stand-in captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The franchise included all-rounder Vijay Shankar as a replacement for regular captain Hardik Pandya, who is unwell. The GT think tank decided not to take the risk of playing him against KKR.

KKR, on the other hand, made a couple of changes. While Mandeep Singh made way for N Jagadeeshan, Lockie Ferguson replaced Tim Southee in the playing XI.

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Yash Dayal.

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

