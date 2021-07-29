Watch: Shubman Gill feels ecstatic after winning a game of cards at home 

After an injury issue ruled him out of the five-match Test series against England, Shubman Gill returned to India recently. He is now spending some quality time with his family and friends at home. It is a much-needed break for him as he stayed in the bio bubble for the majority of the period since the start of IPL 2020 in September last year.

The youngster took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of him playing cards with his friends and family members. He seemed to be very jovial in the clip, and after winning a game, he was visibly elated. The 21-year old shared the following post and captioned it:

Hanji kon hai fer PAABI champion. (p.s. ਠੋਲੂ ਸਾਰਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਆਗੇ)

Shubaman Gill had a great start to his Test career as he played a couple of significant innings in his debut series in Australia. His authoritative 91-run knock on the last day of the fourth Test at the Gabba earlier this year provided the perfect platform for Rishabh Pant and co to finish the historic chase.

But since that knock, Gill has crossed 50 only once across nine innings while playing against England at home and in the WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton.

While Gill was battling through indifferent batting form, injury issues struck him and forced his departure from England. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal is the most likely candidate to partner with Rohit Sharma in the top order during the upcoming series.

Team India will not face much difficulty even if some of their key players are injured: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq opined that India would not face any trouble even if a couple of their key players get injured before or during the Test series against England.

He referenced India's successful tour of Australia as an example to justify his comment. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“Team India are facing some injury issues in England. Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill are unfit. Virat Kohli has a stiff back but he is trying his best to be fit for the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane also has a hamstring issue. The good thing though is that India have excellent bench strength so they should not face that much difficulty even if some of their key players are injured.”

#TeamIndia bowlers having a go at in the nets ahead of the #ENGvIND Test series 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/FMRImaw7Gr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

