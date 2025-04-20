Shubman Gill gets playful with Ishant Sharma’s daughter at the airport after GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was spotted sharing a playful moment with pacer Ishant Sharma’s daughter at the airport on Sunday, April 20. The Titans were last in action on Saturday, April 19, when they hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Capitals posted a competitive total of 203/8, with skipper Axar Patel top-scoring with 39 off 32 balls. For GT, Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler, picking up four wickets.

In response, Shubman Gill was run out for seven, while his opening partner Sai Sudharsan contributed a quickfire 36 off 21 balls. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford (43) then stitched together a vital 119-run partnership off just 69 balls for the third wicket.

Buttler was sensational, remaining unbeaten on 97 off 54 deliveries. Rahul Tewatia added a finishing touch with an unbeaten 11 off just three balls, helping GT clinch a seven-wicket win with four balls to spare.

The Titans will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 21, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of their travel, the team was seen at the airport, where Shubman Gill’s sweet interaction with Ishant Sharma’s daughter caught fans’ attention. Ishant, who married former basketball player Pratima Singh on December 10, 2016, welcomed his baby girl on November 3, 2023.

GT currently sit at the top of the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

Shubman Gill has notched up two fifties in IPL 2025 so far

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has played seven matches in the 2025 IPL season, scoring 215 runs at an average of 35.83. His performance includes two half-centuries, with an unbeaten 61 being his highest score so far.

Across his IPL career, the 25-year-old has appeared in 110 matches, amassing 3,431 runs at an impressive average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 136.47. His tally includes 22 fifties and four centuries.

