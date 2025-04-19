"Has to be in our test squad against Eng this June" - Fans hail Prasidh Krishna for brilliant four-wicket haul in GT vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna continued his outstanding IPL 2025 season in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad on April 19. The 29-year-old missed the last two IPL seasons due to injury.

However, GT acquired Prasidh for ₹9.50 crores in the 2025 auction, and he has lived up to his billing thus far this season. The speedster produced another impactful spell of 4/41 in four overs in the ongoing DC clash.

The Karnataka pacer removed his statemate KL Rahul for 28 and followed that with the crucial wickets of Karun Nair, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam in his incredible spell.

Prasidh's latest heroics took him to 14 wickets in the season, making him the Purple Cap holder.

Fans on X hailed Prasidh Krishna for another brilliant spell, saying:

"Prasidh Krishna has to be in our test squad against Eng this June."

Fans continued praising Prasidh for his magnificent spell, saying:

"Prasidh Krishna’s rise to Purple Cap reflects dominance, discipline, and bowling brilliance."

"Prasidh Krishna is having one hell of a season man ...Unreal bowling, making an impact in almost every match..Man I hope he bowls this well in that Eng tour also(not mixing formats here just that he is bowling the best he has ever bowled)," tweeted a fan.

"Prasidh Krishna already an excellent bowling asset got his perfect mentor and shining brighter like a Star! Well Done Nehra Ji!" a fan said.

Prasidh Krishna's heroics help GT pull things back against DC

In a battle between two out of the top three teams of IPL 2025, DC threw the first punch after GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first. Despite losing opener Abishek Porel in the second over, DC raced to 58/1 in 4.3 overs.

However, Prasidh arrested their momentum with the scalps of Rahul and Nair in his first and third overs. Even from 93/3 in the ninth over, DC slowly pressed the accelerator to move to 173/4 in 17 overs.

Yet, Prasidh struck again with back-to-back wickets in the 18th over to help restrict DC to 203/8 in 20 overs.

He spoke to the broadcasters in the mid-innings break and said (Via Cricbuzz):

"The wicket was nice to bat on. The pace of the wicket was very easy for the batter to get used to. Was tough for us to turn up as bowlers. for the batters. Fielding didn't really help in those conditions. We have restricted them to a decent score. Looking to hit the length. Tried to use the pitch a little more. Worked out for me today. Anything in length was going for runs. Backed my yorker today and it came out well."

A win today (fifth in seven outings) will propel GT to the top of the points table, leapfrogging DC.

