Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya’s awkward moment at toss for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator goes viral

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya’s awkward moment during the toss of the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) went viral online. The two teams squared off in the knockout game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

An interesting moment transpired during the toss of this game after MI skipper Hardik Pandya called it right and opted to bat first. While Pandya was going towards the broadcaster to converse, Gill and he experienced an awkward moment. Hardik seemingly went for a handshake with his counterpart, but Gill silently walked past him.

A video of the incident went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), amassing more than 180k views and 4k likes.

You can watch the moment in the X post below:

Rohit Sharma's POTM effort helps Hardik Pandya-led MI beat GT and earn a spot in Qualifier 2 against PBKS

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma stepped up for MI in the crucial game by playing a match-defining 81-run knock after riding his luck following two dropped catches. He made use of the reprieves and smashed four sixes and nine fours during his 50-ball stay at the crease.

Jonny Bairstow (47), Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (22) also chipped in with decent contributions. They helped power MI to a daunting score of 228/5 in 20 overs. MI bowlers then performed collectively in challenging dewy conditions in the second innings, restricting GT to 208/6. Sai Sudharsan (80) tried his best but could not take his side over the line.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his crucial contribution in the first innings. Reflecting on his knock, Sharma said:

"I have got only 4 50s, would have liked more. Good day for us as a team, I understand the importance of the Eliminator and taking the step forward, but another performance that I am proud of. When I play the game, it is about how I can do my best, keeping everything aside, and making sure that I can do the job for my team.

Rohit continued:

"After having luck go my way, I knew I had to make the most of it. We knew it was going to be challenging with the dew coming in, and the bowlers did their job. I have played those shots before, and I have found fielders. Some days down the line, you will have luck going your way."

MI will face PBKS in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

