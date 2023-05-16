"Shubman Gill has a lot of time to play shots" - Former Indian legend with high praise for GT star

Former Indian opener and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was in awe of the shots played by Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. The youngster brought up his maiden IPL hundred and once again proved why he is regarded as the next big thing in world cricket.

Gavaskar shed light on how comfortable Gill is to play both on the front foot and the back foot. He reckons this is because the GT star has a lot of time to read the ball which helps him judge the line and length better.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Shubman Gill:

"Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well."

Harbhajan Singh also lauds Shubman Gill's shot selection

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion and even he weighed in on just how mature Gill is in his shot selection. Harbhajan credited Gill for not trying anything out-of-the-box and continuing to back his natural game with orthodox cricketing shots.

On this, he stated:

"The speciality of Shubman Gill is that he has all kinds of shots and he chooses his shots according to the situation. When Shubman is in his rhythm, he plays pure cricketing shots and this is a testimony to how strong his batting coaching has been. He doesn't play random shots. It's a great feeling to watch Shubman's straight dives and pull shots."

Gill has now scored 576 runs from 13 games and is just second to Faf du Plessis in the list of the leading run-scorers this IPL season.

Poll : 0 votes