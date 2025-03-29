Shubman Gill perishes for 38 as he smacks a pull off Hardik Pandya straight to deep square leg in GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

India opener and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 38 runs by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. The two teams are currently in action (March 29) at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gill walked out to bat alongside Sai Sudharsan and the duo put together 66 runs in the first six overs. However, after the powerplay, the runs started to dry up, with the Titans managing only nine runs in the next two overs of the phase.

Hardik Pandya bowled the seventh over and did a good job, conceding only five runs and using a change of pace to good effect.

Later, on the third delivery of the ninth over, Gill looked to cut loose and hit the ball towards deep square leg but did not get enough height on the shot. Naman Dhir, guarding that area on the field, did well to hold onto the ball and end Gill's stay in the middle.

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 38 runs in 27 deliveries and was the first wicket of the day to fall. His dismissal brought wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler to the middle.

Mumbai Indians break the 50-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan

After Gill's wicket, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan began to ramp up the scoring rate. The two batters in the middle managed to strike boundaries at regular intervals and ensured that the dot deliveries didn't pile up and put pressure on them.

Together, the duo managed to score 50 runs in 32 deliveries. However, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, playing his first game in the blue of MI, got the better of Buttler and had him caught behind on 39 runs off 24 deliveries.

At the time of writing, Shahrukh Khan has joined Sudharsan in the middle, with the score reading 134/2 at the end of 14 overs.

