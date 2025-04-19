Shubman Gill perishes cheaply to a suicidal run-out as Karun Nair produces a direct hit in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill departed cheaply in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. The right-handed batter fell prey to a suicidal run-out, perishing for just seven runs off five deliveries.

The dismissal came in the second over of GT's chase. Gill played a length ball off Mukesh Kumar towards mid-wicket and set off for a single. There was no run on offer, but Gill ran way too far down the pitch to return despite no interest from his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, at the non-striker’s end. Karun Nair collected the ball before taking an aim at the stumps. He produced a direct hit at the wicketkeeper’s end, and it was curtains for Gill.

Watch the video below:

This was the first instance where Shubman Gill departed via run-out after the IPL 2022 qualifier 1 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens.

Prasidh Krishna bags 4 wickets, but DC set a 204-run target for GT in IPL 2025 encounter

Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for GT, but DC posted 203/8 in the IPL 2025 match. Skipper Axar Patel top-scored for the visitors with 39 runs off 32 balls, including two sixes and one boundary. Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair and KL Rahul also chipped in with 31 (21), 31 (18), and 28 (14), respectively. Earlier, Abishek Porel smashed 18 runs off nine deliveries. Later, Ashutosh Sharma smashed 37 off 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 194.74, comprising three maximums and two boundaries to take the team to a decent total.

For GT, Prasidh Krishna returned with figures of 4/41, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore shared one wicket each.

In response, the Capitals were 67/1 after powerplay overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler at the crease.

With a victory, DC can consolidate their top place in the IPL 2025 points table. Meanwhile, GT will look to topple DC and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to jump from third to first.

Follow the GT vs DC 2025 clash live score and updates here.

