Shubman Gill returns to India after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Watch]

Opening batter Shubman Gill has flown back to India after the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 11. India defeated New Zealand in the final by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Shubman Gill arrived at the Mumbai airport dressed in a casual black shirt and shades with a white pant. The star batter was surrounded by police and security. Fans gathered to welcome Gill, who also posed for the media present.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy final, India were set a target of 252 runs. Gill was involved in a vital opening stand of 105 runs with captain Rohit Sharma. The duo set the tone for the others coming in. He scored 31 runs off 50 balls as India eventually got past the finish line.

Shubman Gill is the vice-captain of the ODI team. He played a key role by scoring 188 runs from five games, averaging 47. The right-hander also scored an unbeaten century in India's opening fixture against Bangladesh.

Several Indian players arrived back home after the tournament. They are on a short break before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season begins on March 22.

Shubman Gill to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill will next be seen in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, where he will captain his team Gujarat Titans. Before the mega auctions for the 2025 season, Gill was retained by Gujarat for a large amount of ₹16.50 crore.

He did not fare well as a captain last year. In 2024, Gujarat Titans finished eighth on the table. They won just five games with seven defeats and two no-results. From 14 matches, they gathered only 12 points.

With the bat, Gill scored 426 runs from 14 games, averaging 38.72 at a strike-rate of 147.40. He also scored a hundred and two half-centuries. Overall, he has played 103 matches in the IPL. Gill has scored 3216 runs at an average of 37.83 with four hundreds and 20 half-centuries.

Gill will be eager to reverse the fortunes for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. He will also look to better his performance with the bat.

