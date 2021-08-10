Shubman Gill reveals his new look ahead of IPL 2021 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders star Shubman Gill has changed his look ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The young Indian batsman flaunted his bleached hair in an Instagram reel that he shared earlier today to update fans about his new look.

Gill, who was ruled out of the England Test series because of an injury, is recovering at the moment. The Indian batsman decided to use the time off the field to work on his new look.

"Switch it up," Shubman Gill captioned the transformation video.

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, having received over 250,000 views inside two hours. More than 75,000 fans have liked Shubman Gill's new look, while the reel has 975 comments on it at the moment.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya gave the thumbs up to Shubman's new look, while Gill's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders left the following comment under the reel:

"Who else watching this reel on loop just to digest this new look."

Shubman Gill will be a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021's second phase

Shubman Gill was one of the leading run-scorers for the Kolkata Knight Riders in Phase 1 of IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shubman Gill played in all seven matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the first phase of IPL 2021. He scored 132 runs for his franchise at a disappointing average of 18.85, with his strike rate being less than 120.

The right-handed batsman will try to better his numbers in Phase 2 of IPL 2021. Last year, Gill scored more than 400 runs in the IPL season played in the United Arab Emirates.

It will be interesting to see if he can perform the same way in the Gulf nation this year.

Shubman Gill reveals pep talks with skipper Virat Kohli motivates him 😇#India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IJ5enTMls7 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 25, 2021

