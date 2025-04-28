Shubman Gill's brilliant 50-ball 84 ends as he mistimes a low full toss off Maheesh Theekshana in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for an imperious 84 off 50 balls, caught by Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag at long-off, off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. The right-handed batter could not connect a full toss from the Sri Lankan spinner well enough and was caught off the fourth ball of the 18th over.

Ad

It was Gill's fourth 50+ score in IPL 2025. He has fallen for a single-digit score only twice so far this season.

Watch the highlights of his innings and the dismissal here.

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan power Gujarat Titans to 209-run total

Earlier, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win match for his side. However, he may have questioned his decision as the first innings wore on, as the Gujarat Titans' opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan punished the RR bowling to all parts of the stadium.

Ad

Trending

The pair put on 93 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 39 off 30 balls. Jos Buttler, playing against his former franchise, upped the pace of the innings by consistently clearing the boundary, especially off the spinners.

The Englishman remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls as GT finished on 209/4 in their 20 overs. Despite the tall score on the board, Buttler felt that it would need a good bowling performance from GT to claim the two points in Jaipur.

Ad

"The two guys at the top have been outstanding, setting great platforms. We've got a good score on the board. Really good wicket. Obviously the bounce is a little lower here in Jaipur, but lots of value with the fast outfield. Will have to bowl well. I asked him what he thought a good score was, he said 190-plus. We're a bit above but if the dew comes, it might skid on," Buttler said at the mid-innings break (via Cricbuzz).

Regular captain Sanju Samson missed his third successive match of IPL 2025, after not fully recovering from the injury he sustained against Delhi Capitals on April 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More