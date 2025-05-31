Shubman Gill’s sister & other GT family members break down in tears after IPL 2025 Eliminator vs MI [Watch]

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill was visibly emotional following after Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a heartbreaking 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. GT failed to chase down a stiff 229-run target in the knockout clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.
Shahneel was in the stands, cheering for her brother's team. She was left in tears after the side failed to trump MI in the crucial encounter. The other family members from the GT camp, including head coach Ashish Nehra's son, also broke down after the defeat.
You can watch the clip below:
The Shubman Gill-led side gave MI a tough fight despite the mammoth target. Opener Sai Sudharsan continued his stellar form, playing a stunning 80-run knock from 49 balls.
Washington Sundar also gave the side some hope with his impactful batting exploits, contributing 48 runs off 24 deliveries. However, they ultimately fell short of the total.
MI's star batter Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match. The seasoned campaigner played a clutch knock in the high-pressure game, finishing with 81 runs in 50 balls.
"Never easy if we drop three sitters, it doesn't help" - Shubman Gill on GT's sloppy catching in IPL 2025 Eliminator
The Gujarat-based side let themselves down on the field, putting down three straightforward catches. Keeper Kusal Mendis was the culprit on two of those occasions.
Rohit Sharma got two reprives in the powerplay, while Suryakumar Yadav was dropped by Mendis in the 12th over. Speaking about his team's performance, here's what Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation:
"Yeah definitely we were right in the game. Last three four overs didn't go our way but still a great game of cricket. Never easy if we drop three sitters, it doesn't help. The message was simple, just play the game you want to play and the goal was same for them, to win the game.
"The wicket did become a bit easy for us. Lot of positives for us, last two three games didn't went for us. It was a great season for Sai. 200-210 would have been par on this wicket. Saving those singles and doubles would have made a massive difference."
MI will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final.
