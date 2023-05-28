“Shubman is incredibly perceptive about the opposition he faces” - GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket at Gujarat Titans (GT), has stated that while Shubman Gill is naturally talented, his hard work and meticulous planning behind the scenes are what sets him apart.

Gill is the leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In 16 matches, he has smashed 851 runs at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43. The 23-year-old has notched up three hundreds and four fifties in an extraordinary season.

The elegant right-handed batter could hold the key to the team’s fortunes when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Speaking ahead of the big game, Solanki opened up on Gill’s success in IPL 2023 and the preparation that has gone behind it. He said at a pre-match press conference:

"When it comes to batting, Shubman Gill is a brilliant technician. For a young man, he has already displayed remarkable skill and finesse in his approach. If you are looking to emulate someone in the game, he would certainly be one of the examples you would want to follow.

"What sets Shubman apart is not just his natural talent, but also the tremendous effort he puts into his game. It is not just about practicing in the nets; he goes beyond that. Shubman is incredibly perceptive about the opposition he faces, analysing their strengths and weaknesses, and seeking opportunities to gain an advantage.

"He meticulously prepares himself to overcome the challenges he might encounter in any given situation.”

Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 as GT won the game by 62 runs to confirm their spot in the IPL 2023 final.

“You are better for the experience of having played the final here” - GT Director of Cricket

According to Solanki, the experience of having played the IPL final in Ahmedabad last year will stand Gujarat Titans in good stead when they meet Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Sunday.

He opined:

“You are better for the experience of having played the final here and been successful. CSK has been a fabulous team for a good number of years and we respect that. But we try and prepare ourselves to be competitive against everybody. What transpires on the day transpires on the day but we need to be conscious of our preparation, and be present when the opportunity presents itself."

The former England batter also feels that GT’s 15-run loss to CSK in Qualifier 1 would not have any impact in the final. He stated:

“You can certainly take lessons about how CSK go about things. What you must also appreciate is, in Chennai conditions were different to what we are going to face here. Whilst you register and acknowledge what happened in Chennai, you must look ahead.”

Gujarat and Chennai met in the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad, where the home team went on to register a five-wicket win.

