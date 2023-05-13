"Shunya Kumar Yadav?"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dominating win against GT in IPL 2023 

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in the 57th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 12. With their seventh win in 12 matches, MI have moved to third spot in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, MI notched up a mammoth total of 218/5 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav continued his great form, smashing his maiden IPL century to power his side to a massive score against the defending champions. He scored 103* runs in just 49 balls. Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers as he scalped four wickets in his spell.

Akash Madhwal then dismissed both GT openers inside four overs to give MI an ideal start. Jason Behrendorff complemented his efforts by sending Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion as GT got reduced to 26/3.

Vijay Shankar (29 off 14 balls) played a little cameo but could not build on his start. David Miller (41) fought for a while and kept GT's hopes alive. Akash Madhwal came back in the 12th over and dismissed him to dent the opposition's hopes in the match. MI spinners then scalped a couple of quick wickets to put their side in firm control of the proceedings.

With 103/8 on the board, the Titans were on the verge of a massive defeat. However, Rashid Khan played a blinder at this juncture and reduced the deficit of runs. He just went berserk in the end, smashing 79 runs in just 32 balls and taking his side to 191/8 in the end.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"As a group, we weren't there in all departments today. We didn't have clear plans and didn't execute them. We gave 25 runs extra and it was only because of Rashid's innings that we didn't lose this by a bigger margin."

He added:

"[SKY] People have spoken about him. I feel he's one of the best batters around in T20 cricket and when he gets going, he's so difficult to stop. You have to execute your plans against him because if you don't, you can see what happens."

Hardik continued to credit Suryakumar Yadav but also pointed out his own side's failings, saying:

"Surya played an incredible knock and all credit to him but we lacked heart and execution tonight. We were quite flat intensity-wise and expected things to happen but everyone knows, at this level you can't wait and have to make things happen."

MI vs GT IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided IPL 2023 contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to Friday's game:

GT will next face SRH on Monday, May 15. MI, meanwhile, will face LSG on Tuesday.

