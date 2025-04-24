"Sign of growth beyond runs and shots" - Fans praise Devdutt Padikkal for yet another blazing fifty in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Fans were impressed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal's delightful knock against Rajasthan Royals in Match 42 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru. Padikkal scored 50 off 27 to help RCB post a strong 205-run total on the board.

After being invited to bat first, RCB got off to a great start, scoring 59 runs off the first six overs. However, Wanindu Hasaranga managed to dismiss Phil Salt (26) in the seventh over.

Virat Kohli and Padikkal assessed the pitch well and counter-attacked at the right time for the home side. Padikkal looked comfortable at the crease as he found gaps on a consistent basis and played clean shots to increase the team's tempo, infusing confidence into the partnership.

Padikkal reached his fifty off 26 balls, with a terrific six straight down the ground. However, the duo's 95-run stand was broken by Jofra Archer, who dismissed Kohli for 70 in the 16th over.

Padikkal was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the 17th over. But, the platform laid by Kohli and Padikkal helped RCB reach 205, with contributions from Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (20*).

Fans praised Devdutt Padikkal for his back-to-back fifties in the cash-rich league, with one of them saying:

"Very impressed by the late adjustments that Devdutt Padikkal has been making this season. Sign of growth beyond the runs and the shots. Has started matching Mayank on the late cuts. Tough to outsmart him even when he is getting down the crease."

Here are the other reactions:

"Initially considered as a misfit in this RCB lineup before this season, Devdutt Padikkal has quietly gone out to carve out his own place. 40*(28), 61(35), 50(27) in the last three games. A total of 230 runs at a superb strike-rate of 156.46. Pretty good numbers for a No.3," a user posted.

"A stunning fifty from Devdutt Padikkal. Hard to believe there were people with an agenda against him before the season and some still continue it. He's the future of RCB and he's here to stay. His success feels personal," another tweeted.

"The most improved batter of this IPL - Devdutt Padikkal, doing his job perfectly for RCB," a user wrote.

Devdutt Padikkal credits Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower for his impressive form in IPL 2025

In an interaction with the broadcasters during the innings break, Devdutt Padikkal disclosed that he worked hard ahead of the 2025 season after a few disappointing years. He credited RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik and head coach Andy Flower for bringing his batting form on track.

Padikkal said:

"It (the wicket) was a little sticky throughout and I feel it is going to be challenging in the second innings as well. We had clear plans before the game because the last few games here we didn't bat particularly well, it was important we ran hard and hit the gaps. I have done a lot of hardwork, last couple of years didn't go my way, but I worked really hard on my game, not just tactically but also mentally. Having DK and Andy around helped a lot. We should be able to restrict them."

