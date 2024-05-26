"Silenced the crowd by their batting display" - Fans react as SRH are bundled out for 113 in IPL 2024 final vs KKR

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were bundled out for a paltry 113 in the IPL 2024 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Hyderabad registered the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.

Pat Cummins won the toss for Hyderabad and elected to bat first in the summit clash. However, the decision backfired as their batters fell like nine pins. They were off to a dismal start, losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head within the first two overs. Their middle order also went down without a fight. Cummins, with a 24-run knock, was the highest run-getter for his team.

After Hyderabad were bowled out for a poor score, several fans took to social media to troll the team. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans pointed out how Hyderabad's aggressive approach proved to be the cause of their downfall in the IPL 2024 final.

"The Batting performance of #SRH should be a Welcome Reminder to those who want ICT to go "All Guns Blazing" while Batting irrespective of the situation works in a League phase game and not in knockouts when the pressure is really on..." commented a fan.

"Very very ordinary batting from ordinary team. I am not surprised after this worst performance. I know SRH batsman can only play on trunk roads only. They never played well on good pitches." wrote another.

"SRH silenced the crowd by their batting display." chimed in yet another.

All the six bowlers used by KKR picked up at least one wicket. Andre Russell picked up three scalps, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets apiece.

"Wrong move SRH" - Mohammad Kaif on Abhishek Sharma taking the strike against Mitchell Starc

Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma took the strike against Mitchell Starc in the first over of the IPL 2024. The southpaw was knocked over by a terrific delivery from the pacer on the fifth ball of the over.

Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif reckoned that Hyderabad erred tactically by sending Abhishek on strike ahead of Travis Head. Taking to the microblogging platform X, he wrote:

"For final Abhishek taking first strike, and not Head, was a defensive tactic. Starc has got Head out in the past but aren't the Aussies known to take up challenges head on? Wrong move SRH."

It is worth mentioning that Hyderabad had chosen to bat first against KKR in Qualifier 1 as well. They were bowled out for 159 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the crucial fixture.

