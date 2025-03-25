"Single le raha tha, chauka maar gaya" - Rishabh Pant hilariously trolls Kuldeep Yadav after DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant hilariously trolled former Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Kuldeep Yadav after the two were involved in yesterday's (March 24) IPL 2025 match. A video of their banter was shared by DC on their official social media account.

Pant and Kuldeep had played together for Delhi Capitals since 2022. Together, the spinner and wicketkeeper-batter had a formidable pairing, with Pant helping the spinner by setting fields and helping him with using his variations. Pant was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with LSG acquiring him.

During the game yesterday, Kuldeep played a shot towards deep backward point, getting a boundary. After the game, Pant joined Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, as seen in the video. The 27-year-old quipped:

"Single le raha tha, chauka maar gaya." (He was taking a single, and he hit a four instead)

Kuldeep replied:

"Bowler ne slot me daali thi" (The bowler gave the ball in the slot)

Pant and Axar laughed at that moment and said that was the only shot Kuldeep knew.

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Rishabh Pant in the match

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat at number four. The batter struggled a bit to get his first run on the board and couldn't get the ball away. He looked to take on Kuldeep Yadav and hit the ball straight down the throat of long off. The batter was dismissed for nought off six deliveries.

DC won this encounter by one wicket on Monday night.

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav will be up against each other come April 22. LSG will host Delhi for the second leg between the two teams at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. DC play Sunrisers Hyderabad next in Vizag on March 30 while LSG travel to Hyderabad to play against them on March 27.

