Sister shares hilarious Deepak Chahar meme with emojis after CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) new recruit Deepak Chahar was up against his former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his team's IPL 2025 opening match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. His impressive performance with bat and ball in the clash led to his sister Malti Chahar sharing a hilarious meme on her Instagram story.

Chahar parted ways with the Chennai-based franchise following a seven-year stint. He was released by the CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and was subsequently roped in by MI for ₹9.25 crore.

Playing against his ex-team, the 32-year-old remained unbeaten on 28 off 15 balls and picked up one wicket. Malti posted a 'Bahubali' meme that suggested that Chahar backstabbed CSK.

Deepak Chahar hit two fours and as many sixes during his impactful cameo. His batting exploits helped MI register a fighting total of 155. He drew first blood for his side by dismissing CSK opener Rahul Tripathi in the second over of the run chase.

Chennai chased the target in 19.1 overs to complete a four-wicket victory in the 'El Clasico' of IPL. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning bowling figures of 4-0-18-4.

MS Dhoni playfully hit Deepak Chahar with bat after CSK's four-wicket win over MI

Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni are known to share a great bond and the latter has played a key role in the bowling all-rounder's development. Their camaraderie was on display during the IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI as well.

When Dhoni walked out to bat, Chahar cheekily tried to sledge the veteran batter. The former CSK skipper seemed unfazed by the chatter. However, he responded by playfully hitting Chahar with his bat following the game.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Chahar will be seen in action next when MI take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29,

