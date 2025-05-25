SK makes 3 predictions for today's GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 67 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The GT vs CSK contest will be the day match of the double-header. Gujarat are table-toppers, with 18 points from 13 matches. Chennai are in last position, with six points.

GT went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their previous match, which was also played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bowling first, Gujarat game away 235 runs and were then held to 202-9. However, they can still finish in the top two of the points table if they beat CSK on Sunday. For Chennai, their target will be to sign off from IPL 2025 on a winning note.

In the head-to-head battle, Gujarat have a slender 4-3 lead over Chennai. Based on history, current form and pitch conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for today's GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match.

Prediction No. 1: Shubman Gill to score 70-plus

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form with the willow in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has amassed 636 runs at an average of 57.82 and a strike rate of 156.65, with the aid of six half-centuries.

Expect Gill to notch up another 50-plus score at his favorite venue - the Narendra Modi Stadium. In 24 IPL innings in Ahmedabad, he has scored 1,144 runs at an average of 54.47 and a strike rate of 162.26, with three tons and five fifties. Gill could hammer 70-75 off 30-35 balls against CSK on Sunday.

Prediction No. 2: MS Dhoni to chip in with a quick-fire cameo

CSK captain MS Dhoni has played a number of impressive cameos in IPL 2025. Batting lower down the order, he has chipped in with 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with a best of 30*.

If Dhoni gets a chance to bat on Sunday, expect him to score a quick-fire 20-25 runs off 10-12 balls.

Prediction No. 3: GT to beat CSK by a decent margin

While Chennai would be keen to end IPL 2025 on a high, that might not happen considering their poor form. They have been below par in all departments. As for Gujarat, they would be highly motivated to win since it would confirm a top two berth for them. Expect Gujarat to beat Chennai by either 15-20 runs or 3-4 wickets.

