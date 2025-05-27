SK makes 3 predictions for today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match; No.3 is about Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The match will be extremely crucial for RCB as a win will confirm a top two berth for them. On the other hand, if they lose the game, they will have to play the Eliminator.

RCB suffered a 42-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match in Lucknow. They need to get their act together in the crucial match against LSG on Tuesday. As for Lucknow, they may have been eliminated from the playoffs race, but would be looking to sign off with a victory.

Based on history, current form and conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to score a half-century

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has amassed 548 runs at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35, with the aid of seven half-centuries.

The right-handed batter contributed 43 off 25 balls in the loss against SRH. Expect Kohli to notch up another half-century in the key clash against LSG. He could score 55-60 runs in 35-40 deliveries and could be dismissed by spin.

Prediction No. 2: Rishabh Pant to score a quick-fire 25+

LSG skipper and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. In 12 innings, he has only managed 151 runs at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 107.09.

The southpaw looked good during his brief stay at the crease in Lucknow's previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT). He slammed 16* off six balls, with the aid of two sixes. Expect Pant to score a quick-fire 25 off 10-12 balls if he gets a chance to bat. His knock could feature a couple of maximums again.

Prediction No. 3: Digvesh Rathi to claim at least two wickets

LSG leg spinner Digvesh Rathi has been among the few big positives for the team in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. He has picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 8.18.

Rathi was suspended for the previous match on the back of multiple code of conduct breaches. The feisty spinner will be keen to make an impact in LSG's last match of the season. He could pick up at least a couple of wickets. Expect a couple more signatures to go in the notebook!

