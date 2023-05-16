"SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians"- Virender Sehwag ahead of LSG vs MI in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) should seal the No.3 spot for Suryakumar Yadav for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. SKY has been unbelievable for MI over the past few games, also bringing up his maiden IPL hundred against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Sehwag stressed the importance of quality batters like Suryakumar facing more deliveries and opined that the management shouldn't bat him lower than the No.3 position.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the LSG vs MI encounter, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Suryakumar Yadav:

"SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he's a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls."

Mumbai Indians have once again proven they are a champion side: Harbhajan Singh

Former Mumbai Indians off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded MI for the way they have come back in the IPL 2023 tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. weren't given much of a chance after they lost four out of their first seven games. However, they have lost just one out of their last five matches and Harbhajan praised them for peaking at the right time.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren't counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two. If MI ends up winning the remaining two games, it will get to 18 points."

Both MI and LSG will know that two points in this encounter and their place in the playoffs will be on the brink of being sealed. This has exponentially increased the importance of this game and it could prove to be an absolute humdinger.

