"Sloppiest fielding, brainless batting" - Fans react to Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side's humbling loss in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match  

Fans slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for sustaining a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 8 of IPL 2025 on Friday, March 28. The fixture took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Invited to bat first, RCB were off to a quick start with Phil Salt (32 off 16), while Virat Kohli took his time to settle down at the crease. Devdutt Padikkal continued the momentum with his quickfire knock of 27 off 14.

Kohli (31 off 30) struggled to get going, while Rajat Patidar made good use of his dropped chances to score 51 off 32. Tim David's (22* off 8) late strikes helped RCB to post a daunting total of 196 on the board. Noor Ahmed scalped three wickets for the home side.

In response, CSK suffered a bad start, as they were struggling at 52/4. Although Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31) tried well, the task became too tall for the Men in Yellow. Shivam Dube (19 off 15) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 19) failed to uplift the team's tempo, while Dhoni came at No. 9 to slam 30* off 16. In the end, CSK ended their innings on 146/8 and fell short by 50 runs. Hazlewood was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors with three dismissals.

Most fans on X were critical of CSK's lackluster fielding efforts and Gaikwad's bad captaincy, which also pointed out Dhoni's late arrival to the crease. Few also felt that CSK didn't display enough intent to win, which was an injustice to the fans, who purchased the tickets at high prices to witness the game.

Here are the fan reactions:

Here are the other fan reactions:

"CSK, both as a team and management, have completely lost the plot. Instead of focusing on the game, they’re obsessing over Dhoni’s retention while blatantly exploiting fans by scamming them with online ticket sales. CSK downfall started," a fan wrote.

"What is the use of batting in lower order and hitting few sixes when match already lost. He should have batted earlier," a user commented.

"One of the worst loss of csk's history. Defeat of our approach , mindset everything. The worst part is that they aint even doing justice to their crowd which struggled so much to get this game's ticket. Atleast show some fight ffs," another wrote.

RCB secure their first win at Chepauk since 2008

RCB managed to break their 17-year losing streak at CSK's home ground, Chepauk, with their victory on March 29.

Previously, the Bengaluru-based franchise had prevailed over the Super Kings in Match 46 of IPL 2008 in Chennai. Captain Rahul Dravid (47) helped RCB to post a respectable total of 126 on the board, with Albie Morkel picking four wickets for the home side.

In response, Stephen Fleming (45) was the top scorer for CSK, as they could end their innings on 112/8. Anil Kumble picked three wickets for RCB.

