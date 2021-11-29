“Smile says it all” - Deepak Chahar shares adorable picture with fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj 

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar shared an endearing picture with fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj on his Instagram account on Monday.

Earlier this year, Chahar went down on his knees and proposed to Bhardwaj after an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai. In a video that went viral, Chahar put a ring on Bhardwaj’s finger and hugged her.

The CSK pacer had a poor day on the field as he conceded 1 for 48. However, Chahar’s proposal gave Chennai fans something to cheer about.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Chahar wrote:

“Smile says it all #welcometoinstagramlife @jayab05.”

Jaya is the younger sister of Siddharth Bhardwaj, a model and VJ who won Season 2 of MTV reality show Splitsvilla. She reportedly works for a corporate firm in Delhi.

A few days back Chahar shared pictures with showbiz celebrities John Abraham and Kapil Sharma. The 29-year-old was on his way to South Africa to join the India A team. Three unofficial Tests will be played as part of the tour.

The first Test in Bloemfontein ended in a high-scoring draw. Concerns have been raised over the new COVID-19 variant but as of now the series looks set to continue.

Deepak Chahar starred with the bat in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Chahar, who was surprisingly left out of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad (he was named as one of the standby players), played an impressive cameo in the third T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand in Kolkata.

Chahar hammered an unbeaten 21 off 8 balls, whacking two fours and a six. He was expensive with the ball and conceded 26 in 2.2 overs before taking a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Lockie Ferguson.

Chahar was expensive in the first two T20Is against the Kiwis as well and had identical figures of 1 for 42 in both matches. Before the series against New Zealand, he did not have a great time in the second half of IPL 2021 either, despite his franchise CSK going on to lift the title.

The medium pacer ended IPL 2021 with 14 scalps in 15 matches at a strike rate of 23.14 and an economy rate of 8.35. According to reports, it is unlikely that CSK will retain Chahar for the IPL 2022 season.

