"Smriti tujse na hota captaincy"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's disappointing loss vs UPW in WPL 2025

Up Warriorz (UPW) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ninth match of WPL 2025 on Monday (February 24) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, UPW climbed to the third spot in the points table, having secured four points from as many games. Despite a second straight loss, RCB remain at the pole position.

After being asked to bat first, RCB notched up a daunting total of 180/6 in 20 overs on the back of a blistering knock from Ellyse Perry (90*). English batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (57) supported Perry in the batting department with a half-century.

In reply, UPW got all out for 180 in 20 overs, forcing the match to go into a super over. Sophie Ecclestone played a crucial cameo of 33 (19) for them in the death overs and got out on the last ball of the match when one run was needed.

In the super over, UPW batters Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, and Grace Harris could only score eight runs off six balls from RCB pacer Kim Garth. Ecclestone then successfully defended those runs with a stellar over against Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, conceding just four runs, to win the match for UPW.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling contest between the two teams on Monday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Smriti tujse na hota captaincy."

Here are some other memes:

"It was disappointing to be on the losing side"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs UPW in WPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss, saying:

"It was disappointing to be on the losing side, we did a lot of things right both with bat and ball. These things happen in cricket, we will come back stronger. I've been pretty positive all throughout the tournament, but I went into the shell, will work on it and come back stronger."

She continued:

"Always good to have bowling at the back, it was brilliant watch to Perry, tough to see her to be on the losing side. Her bowling for us is crucial, really sorry that she ended up on the losing side. Ekta and Rana bowled well, all of them in fact. We can take a lot of pride from it, will take it on our stride."

DC and GG will lock horns in the 10th match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday (February 25) at the same venue.

